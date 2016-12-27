Once-in-a-decade review of boating safety calls on public

Leisure Builds Arne Huysamen and Cr David Batt launching the Mudskipper 3.8 a fibreglass boat designed and made in Bundaberg.

SUBMISSIONS are open for Queensland's boaties to have a say on what equipment they need to carry to keep safe when they're out on the water.

Main Roads and Ports Minister Mark Bailey said Maritime Safety Queensland was carrying out a once-in-a-decade review of its boating miscellaneous equipment rules.

"We also understand changes in technology, vessel design and on-water activities means we have to ensure our rules reflect the requirements of contemporary boating activity,” Mr Bailey said

"Submissions are welcome from public authorities, industry, interested groups and recreational boaties on what changes should be made to the standards for equipment on boats in Queensland.

"Equipment may include lifejackets, fire extinguishers, flares, V sheets, liquid damped compass and navigation charts, electronic navigation devices, anchors, baling equipment, oars or paddles, and drinking water.

"The miscellaneous equipment rules help boaties meet their safety obligation by recommending equipment to be carried when operating in areas such as smooth waters, or in and beyond partially smooth waters.

"I encourage everyone concerned with boating including those who enjoy it for recreation to take this opportunity to have your say.”

The closing date for submissions is January 20, 2017 however there will be a further round of public consultation mid-year.

To views the proposal and find out how you can make a submission visit: http://www.msq.qld.gov.au/About-us/News-and-stories/Have-your-say-on-boaties-safety-obligations