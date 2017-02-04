UPDATE: Four girls in Rockhampton Hospital after fatal crash

UPDATE 4.30PM: A ROCKHAMPTON Hospital spokeswoman has confirmed all four girls involved in a fatal rollover this morning are in a stable condition.

Two of the children were driven, and two airlifted to hospital following the crash before 8am today.

The Queensland Police Service earlier confirmed a woman in her late 20s suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE 1PM: POLICE are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash north of Dingo this morning.

Officers were called to Coreen Rd, Mackenzie shortly before 8am following reports of that a car had rolled.

The QPS report on arrival, a woman had suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Four children who were in the car have been transported to the Rockhampton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

There is no further information available at this time.

UPDATE 11.35AM: TWO children are being flown to Rockhampton Hospital following a fatal crash north of Dingo this morning.

A woman in her late 20s was killed in the single-vehicle rollover on Coreen Rd, Mackenzie, just before 8am this morning.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called in.

Four female children were involved in the crash, two are being driven to the Rockhampton Hospital.

The Queensland Police Service are on scene.

10.30AM: A FEMALE has died in a single-vehicle rollover about 50km north or Dingo, Central Queensland this morning.

Four young children have been taken to a homestead after the crash on Coreen Rd, Mackenzie.

The Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene, and have reported the incident occurred about 8am.

The Queensland Police Service confirmed the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue are on the way.

Police are also en route as of 9.58am.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the accident.

More information to follow.