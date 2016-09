Queensland Ambulance Service transported a male in his 60s to hospital this morning after a crash between a motorbike and a car

A MAN was taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorbike this morning.

The man in his 60s was experiencing lower back pain and was taken stable to Rockhampton Hospital, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

QAS reported the crash occurred on Terranova Dr and Yaamba Rd at Glenlee at 5am.