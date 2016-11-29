One man band Geoff Carter joins Capricornia Silver Band

MEET the new secretary of the Capricornia Silver Band, Mr Geoff Carter.

And Geoff is almost a one-man band.

He is the newest member of the Capricornia Silver Band having moved to Rockhampton in August this year.

He is a bandsman through and through, having spent the last 40 or so years either playing in or conducting bands in the Northern Territory. In 1993, he was awarded the Conspicuous Service Medal for services to Military Music in the Queens Birthday Honours.

He has only been in Rockhampton two months and already has made his mark by taking on the role not only of player in Capricornia Developing and Advanced Bands and Capricornia Silver Band, but also the position of Secretary.

He is excited to be part of this wonderful band that recently won the Queensland C Grade Band Championships.

As such, he is now working full steam ahead to promote the Capricornia Silver Band' Christmas concert "Silver Bells” being held at 3pm Saturday, December 3 at the Rockhampton Presbyterian Church near the corner of Denham and Alma Streets.

This event is not to be missed.