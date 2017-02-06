Police investigate crash that left man fighting for life

One patient airlifted to hospital and three taken by ambulance following head-on crash near Yeppoon.

UPDATE 4.30PM: POLICE are investigating a two-vehicle traffic crash which left a man fighting for his life.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the initial inquires indicate the cars collided head-on on Limestone Creek Road around 11.15am this morning.

A 20-year-old male driver was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a serious condition.

His two passengers, a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old girl, along with the 36-year-old female driver of the second car, were also transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Despite this report from police, a Rockhampton Hospital spokesperson said the second 20-year-old male was in a serious condition.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

UPDATE 3.15PM: A MAN is fighting for his life after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Yeppoon earlier today.

A RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service spokesperson said they were tasked to the incident on Limestone Ck Rd near Yeppoon just after midday, where a 20-year-old male driver was trapped.

The man was airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital in a critical, but stable condition with suspected extensive lower limb fractures and possible internal injuries.

Earlier today a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said four people were being treated for injuries as a result of the crash; a more recent tweet posted by QPS indicates all victims are now in hospital.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokesperson confirmed two 20-year-old males are currently in critical conditions.

Updates to follow.

Two-vehicle crash Limestone Creek Rd, #AdelaidePark. 1 patient airlifted & 3 transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital. #Yeppoon — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 6, 2017

UPDATE 12.55PM: FURTHER reports indicate two crash victims, believed to be male, are about to be transported from the crash by QAS to Rockhampton Hospital.

Their conditions at this stage are unknown.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service chopper has also just left the scene with a seriously injured man.

All victims have now been transported to hospital.

QPS and QFES remain at the scene and the road remains closed.

UPDATE 12.45PM: REPORTS from the scene of a serious head-on collision at Adelaide Park indicate a 21-year-old man who was trapped in a vehicle has been freed.

It is understood the man is being loaded onto to RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's chopped to be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital.

QFES and QPS remain at the scene investigating and clearing the accident.

UPDATE 12.35PM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed at least one person is in a serious condition after a head-on crash near Yeppoon.

The spokeswoman said four people, including at least one child, are being treated for injuries as a result of the accident.

She said one person had been rushed to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

It is understood crews are still working to free a male driver trapped in one of the vehicles.

Scenes of Crime crews are responding to the accident.

More to come.

UPDATE 12.10PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is responding to a serious crash near Yeppoon.

Limestone Creek Rd crash: Emergency services work to free a man trapped in a vehicle involved in a head-on crash at the Capricorn Coast.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

@caprescue @RACQOfficial is responding to a motor vehicle accident near Yeppoon. — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) February 6, 2017

The road is closed in both directions at this stage.

More to come.

UPDATE 12PM: EMERGENCY services are still working to free a 21-year-old man trapped in a vehicle after a head-on crash at Adelaide Park.

Reports indicate two other people, one aged 36, are being treated by Queensland Ambulance crews.

One patient airlifted to hospital and three taken by ambulance following head-on crash near Yeppoon. Amy Haydock

UPDATE 11.30AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have arrived on scene and are working to make the scene safe before attempting to free the trapped man.

QFES are liaising with QAS and QPS in regards to freeing the man.

Fire crews working to free a man in his 20s trapped in a car. Serious head-on crash near Yeppoon. 3 others injured @7NewsCQ #7News pic.twitter.com/yxDlAelUAP — Susie Ross (@SusieKristelle4) February 6, 2017

More to come.

Melanie Plane

BREAKING 11.15AM: EMERGENCY services are racing to a head-on crash at Adelaide Park.

Initial information suggests two vehicles have collided on Limestone Creek Rd and one person is trapped.

Reports suggest a man in his 20s, the driver of one of the vehicles, is trapped while three others are injured.

The man is reportedly conscious.

At least three ambulances are en-route to the scene as well as police and fire crews.

The crash is reportedly approximately 1km past Neils Rd.

More to come.