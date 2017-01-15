34°
Opinion

One Nation a big chance at next state election: Letter

15th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
POLLIES: Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson.
POLLIES: Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST read your article online Dated 12/1/2017 about Pauline Hanson's plan to win the state election.

One Nation is in with a great chance next election due to the fact most of the Australian population is sick of being treated like fools and being dictated to by the two major parties.

The two major parties are so far out of touch with what is best for Australia and its people.

Both parties' members are too busy lining their own pockets and using the purse as a free for all.

The definition of insanity is "doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result". Nothing rings more true than that in Australian politics.

Every election we vote one of the corrupt out and another one of the corrupt in.

One Nation might not be the answer, but we are at the stage where both the Labor and Liberal parties are truly not.

We have seen leaders of both parties change at will and have had no real direction in moving forward as a nation in the last 10 years. Maybe next election we will all vote a bit more wisely and let the "big two" know we, as the people of Australia, have had enough of the political games.

Steve Hawker

Frenchville

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  editors picks letter to the editor one nation pauline hanson politics

One Nation a big chance at next state election: Letter

One Nation a big chance at next state election: Letter

'One Nation might not be the answer, but we are at the stage where both the Labor and Liberal parties are truly not.'

Two of Rockhampton Zoo's beloved animals die over three days

FAREWELL FRIEND: The Rockhampton Zoo today announced the passing of Lochy, their largest male grey kangaroo.

HEAVY HEARTS: 'Surgery would not have been able to save Lochy'

SHARK SIGHTING: What type of shark was spotted at Yeppoon?

A photo of a Surf Life Saving sign has appeared on several Facebook pages with posts that claim a shark has been spotted at Yeppoon beach.

UPDATE: Qld Surf Life Saving identify the species which closed beach

RESCUE MISSION: Family's terrifying night at sea

RMH Rescue brings the catamaran alongside the pontoon.

When their boat began to sink, they were forced to paddle by hand

Local Partners

Man caught with cut-throat razor twice in a week

He was 'too lazy' to take a weapon out of his car, and now he's paid the price

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Get prepared for another cyclone

Yeppoon SES volunteer Dean Gibson at the cyclone shelter at Yeppoon State High School.

WERE you prepared for Cyclone Marcia?

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend

Check out the LEGO this week

Looking for something to do? There's plenty happening in the region

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

New Flaming Lips album out now

New Flaming Lips album out now

The latest offering from Coyne and co has been described as 'trippy as hell'.

Nicole Kidman is the 'glue' in family

Nicole Kidman

Aussie star opens up about family life

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pictured during their relationship.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

Good and bad of tropics

BOOK COVER: Annie Seaton's latest novel \"Daintree\". Published by Pan Macmillan Australia

The next best thing to visiting the Daintree is reading about it

Talitha Cummins claims she was sacked on maternity leave

She had expected to return to her weekend newsreading role

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

AUSSIE director roars with his feature film debut Lion.

POSSIBILTIY FOR SUBDIVISION! $199,000 Negotiable.

2 Alma Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This timber home is built on a 569m² corner allotment of prime real-estate. Only 2 streets from the new High Rise Apartments built on the river front. This...

10 ha Vacant and Ready To Build On

Lot 2 Goodman Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land This great rural vacant 10 ha (24 acre) block of land is ... $269,000

This great rural vacant 10 ha (24 acre) block of land is ideal if you are looking at moving out of town and build your own home. Heaps of room to have horses a few...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $230,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHS. LARGE CORNER BLOCK.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: 12 Doongarra Crescent Gracemere QLD 4702. Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like...

Affordable Luxury

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $299,000

This low-set modern brick home is still under the builder's warranty. A large open plan tiled and air-conditioned kitchen, dining and lounge with sliding glass...

Perfect Parcel of Land

20 Joseph Street, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality ... $135,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality and size. Close to the centre of Gracemere, just a short drive to schools and shops this...

HOUSE OF THE WEEK. $389,000

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $277,500

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!