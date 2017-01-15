One Nation a big chance at next state election: Letter

JUST read your article online Dated 12/1/2017 about Pauline Hanson's plan to win the state election.

One Nation is in with a great chance next election due to the fact most of the Australian population is sick of being treated like fools and being dictated to by the two major parties.

The two major parties are so far out of touch with what is best for Australia and its people.

Both parties' members are too busy lining their own pockets and using the purse as a free for all.

The definition of insanity is "doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result". Nothing rings more true than that in Australian politics.

Every election we vote one of the corrupt out and another one of the corrupt in.

One Nation might not be the answer, but we are at the stage where both the Labor and Liberal parties are truly not.

We have seen leaders of both parties change at will and have had no real direction in moving forward as a nation in the last 10 years. Maybe next election we will all vote a bit more wisely and let the "big two" know we, as the people of Australia, have had enough of the political games.

Steve Hawker

Frenchville