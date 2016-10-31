One person to be taken to hospital after Emu Park crash

UPDATE 6.55AM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person would be taken to Rockhampton Hospital following a crash on Emu Park Rd.
No other details are available as paramedics are still at the scene.
6.40AM: EMERGENCY services crews are at the scene of a single vehicle crash just outside Emu Park.
The crash, which involved a vehicle hitting a tree near the intersection of Adobe Rd and Emu Park Rd, happened about 6.20am.
Paramedics are on scene and assessing a patient who is believed to have chest injuries from the car's airbags.