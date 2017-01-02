One taken to hospital after crash in North Rocky

3.45pm: ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported via Twitter that one patient with a minor injury transported stable to Rockhampton Hospital.

The crash occurred on the corner of Lakes Creek Rd and Thozet Rd, Koongal, between two vehicles.

3.15pm: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash in north Rockhampton.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has tweeted that paramedics are on scene at a two-vehicle crash, Lakes Creek Rd & Thozet Rd #Koongal.

Reports of possible traffic delays at intersection.