UPDATE: Chopper called to airlift victims of serious crash

UPDATE 2.20PM: IT IS understood a 27-year-old woman and a 6-year-old have are also being treated following the serious crash.

Both drivers of the vehicles are being transferred to Rockhampton Hospital where a 4-year-old boy is already being treated.

The road remains blocked in both directions and will remain that way for some time.

UPDATE 2PM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has landed at the site of a serious traffic crash at Bouldercombe.

Queensland Police have confirmed they are investigating the crash with initial investigations indicating two vehicles collided head-on on the Burnett Hwy about 1pm, resulting in multiple injuries.

Police encourage people to avoid the area if possible as the Burnett Highway at Bouldercombe is currently blocked.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

@caprescue @RACQOfficial is responding to a motor vehicle accident vicinity of Bouldercombe. — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) September 18, 2016

BREAKING 1.30pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to a two vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway.

It is understood one person remains trapped in a vehicle, while a four-year-old child has been transported to hospital.

Both lanes on the highway have been blocked off, with the accident occurring near the Bouldercombe Pub.

It is understood those wishing to go to Mt Morgan via the highway will be diverted through Gracemere.

More to come.