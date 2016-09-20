Online shopping blocks spark push on CQ businesses

A PLAN by the Federal Government to block Australian online shoppers from accessing some overseas retail websites has sparked a warning to local business operators.

Not-for-profit consumer group Choice has found a legislative loophole that would allow the Federal Government to use special powers to block access to overseas retailers' websites if they fail to comply with new rules that require them to collect goods and services tax (GST) for purchases below $1000.

New regulations, announced in 2015 and to be implemented from July 2017, require overseas businesses with an Australian annual turnover of $75,000 or more to collect GST on all goods, including those under the current $1000 low-value threshold (LVT).

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said this only highlighted the need for all businesses in the region to focus on having an effective and strong online presence.

He said many people research products online and then buy local.

"Where our local retailers may be missing out is in their online presence,” Mr Fraser said.

"We are being told that we want to be a Smart City. The new Smart Hub in Quay St is a solid endorsement by the Rockhampton Regional Council in our local businesses and I applaud them for that.

"But what about actually educating and assisting local businesses so that every business across our region can have an effective and functional website?”

He said he felt council should be investing in local businesses to ensure their websites 'tick all the boxes', including offering multiple languages to users as more and more people living in places like China shop online and look all over the world for products.

Mr Fraser said there was a burgeoning middle class in China that also have a strong online presence.

"This middle class, numbering in the hundreds of millions, currently love all things Australian - hence our increased tourism numbers and expected tourism growth to Queensland over the next few years,” he said.

Almost Anything Web and Graphic Design owner Jason Foss said to have a website offered in multiple languages was not difficult, but it could be expensive and time consuming to get the job done professionally.

"The hard part is getting all the translations organised,” he said.

"You can use automated services but it comes back broken.

"There have been plenty of horror stories where the machine hasn't recognised local lingo.”

Mr Foss highlighted the case of a billboard for a vacuum cleaner for Electrolux whose headquarters are in Sweden. The billboard said "Nothing sucks like an Electrolux” which ran in the UK, but was seen by Americans as a blunder.