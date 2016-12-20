OP1 tops off honours hat-trick for Rocky graduate

Former RGGS student Tahlia Kelly got an OP1 and now hopes to study law.

A MIDNIGHT wake-up call doesn't usually signal good news.

But when Tahlia Kelly burst into her parent's bedroom with news she'd scored an OP1, it was the best outcome they could have hoped for.

The family moved from Dysart six years ago so Tahlia could study at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

Years of hard work have paid off for Tahlia, who is hoping her perfect score will see her accepted into law at University of Melbourne.

RGGS's Tahlia Kelly gets an OP1: Tahlia Kelly was so excited about getting an OP1 she woke her parents in the middle of the night.

Although scores were meant to be released until 9am, December 17, Tahlia stayed up until midnight just in case she could get early access.

Seeing the OP1 next to her name, Tahlia said she felt the months of study had been worth it.

"I was predicted an OP2, but I was told if I improved my subjects I'd get an OP1,” she said.

"I didn't expect it, but I was hoping for it deep down.

"Seeing it felt like my hard work from the year did pay off. It was pretty exciting.”

At the start of Year 12, Tahlia was keen on studying science after graduation, but one class changed all that.

Tahlia said Modern History had introduced her to policies and governance issues throughout the world and fuelled a desire to eventually work in the human rights sector.

Along with her impressive leaving score, Tahlia also achieved an impressive hat-trick of honours at Girls Grammar.

PAYING OFF: Rockhampton Girls Grammar School graduate Tahlia Kelly hopes to study law at University of Melbourne after scoring an OP1. Chris Ison ROK201216cop1

She was elected school captain and later awarded both Valedictorian and Dux.

It's something the school's Old Girls Association believes hasn't been achieved at least 80 years.

"I thought someone else would have done it before since it's such a long history,” she said.

"It was really nice because I feel like the school values are something that is part of me now because I spent so much time there and put so much time into the community there.

"Being recognised in some way through the school history is pretty cool.”

Getting a perfect score was the icing on the cake.

"It's a bit of a relief in some ways, I'm glad I'm finished,” Tahlia said.

"But it's nice knowing I'm not disappointed at the end.”

Tahlia won't find out if she's been accepted into her dream course until January 18, something which is still causing a few nerves.

The move to Melbourne will be a big step, but it's something Tahlia sees as an adventure too.

"It's a bit sad for mum and dad,” she said.

"I don't want to move so far away from them, but there's a lot of good opportunities down there.”