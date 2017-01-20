Open Letter The Community Re: Shoalwater Bay Army Training Area Expansion

In relation to the Australian Defence Forces proposal for expansion of Shoalwater Bay Army Training Area (SWBTA), Livingstone Shire Council has formally written to the Federal Government requesting Australian Defence Forces (ADF) refrain for pursuing any further land acquisitions until an inclusive, transparent consultation and community engagement framework has been put in place.

Council has asked that the consultation framework include the formation of a 'stakeholder reference/steering committee' to provide a forum where all affected parties can openly voice concerns and provide constructive input moving forward.

The terms for reference for the 'stakeholder reference/steering committee' should include a detailed assessment of economic and social impacts on the region's beef production and processing industries, commercial fishing industry, associated supply chains, local businesses and townships, Local Governments, ratepayers and overall regional economy.

A key focus of the terms of reference should also be on establishing whether additional ADF land acquisitions can be avoided or at least minimised through the more effective use of the existing training area land.

Suggested make-up of a 'stakeholder reference/steering committee' should include representatives from the following sectors and stakeholders:

a. Federal: Minister for Defence, Minister for Agriculture, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Member for Capricornia, ADF

b. State: Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries

c. Local Government: Livingstone and Rockhampton Councils

d. Affected Property Owners, Grazing and Commercial Fishing Industry Organisation, Regional Development Organisations.

e. Marlborough, Ogmore and Stanage Townships

f. Livingstone and Rockhampton based supply chains including family businesses who exist to serve the beef and fishing industries.

Without a structured forum there will be continuing uncertainty and growing community opposition to what was supposed to be a 'once in a generation' opportunity to bring new job creating infrastructure to our region.

From Livingstone residents and ratepayers perspective this proposal will not just impact on the land owners and communities of the Marlborough, Ogmore and Stanage areas. The scale of what is being proposed will impact on every ratepayer and business in the Shire with likely flow-on impacts to Rockhampton businesses and ratepayers as well.

While Livingstone Shire Council remains committed to working collaboratively and in good-faith with ADF and the Federal Government it must be in the context of an inclusive conversation with all stakeholders and not behind political closed doors.

Mayor Bill Ludwig, Livingstone Shire Council