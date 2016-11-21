OPEN: New shopping complex opens its doors to the public

MORE than 3000 people walked through the doors of the Parkhurst Town Centre on Saturday as the newest complex in the region held its grand opening over the weekend.

AHC Limited managing director Rod MacLeod said the opening was a huge success and he'd received a lot of great feedback from the public.

"Saturday went very well with 3,500 people through the doors which was great to see and everyone had really positive feedback,” he said.

"I believe Woolworths has been trading very well since their opening last Tuesday night and Breeze's Hair and Beauty, BWS, as well as Sushi Break opened on Saturday too.

"Sushi Break sold out of everything Saturday which is a good indication of how many people turned out and wanted to support the new stores. Hopefully the nail salon and the massage salon will be open by the end of the week with Priceline opening in the first week of December.”

Mr MacLeod said there were more improvements to be made to the store in the next few weeks.

"Phase one was meeting Woolworths' deadlines and getting them open so now that's been achieved we'll start tiding the place up a bit more with signs and other stores opening,” he said.

"The butcher will be open in either the first or second week of December and Puma fuel station will open on December 15 so it's all happening in the coming weeks.”