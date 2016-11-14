OPINION: A silver lining in everything

DAYS LIKE THESE

HAIDEE JENKINS

HELPFUL home repair hints for the ladies, as follows.

1. If your clothesdryer stops working and the door falls off it, don't be despondent.

Just use a brown stocking for the fan belt at the back and four strips of velcro held by Tarzan's Grip should hold the door in place.

I kept mine going for a very long time this way, however it did pose a very real rick of bursting into flames and taking me out in a blaze of glory so when it was spinning I anxiously hovered nearby, ready for action at the first sniff of acrid smoke.

2. Angle grinders are not for cutting through wood.

I have learnt this recently by a harrowing experience involving:

a) An angle grinder.

b) A (white) extension cord.

c) An unwanted wooden feature in the home.

While applying the angle grinder to the unwanted wooden feature, I was quite shocked at the strength and noise.

I became more frightened when the angle grinder bounced off the unwanted wooden feature, sparks ahoy right towards my face.

Meanwhile my friend was desperately trying to reply to my message I sent him asking "should I use an angle grinder?”.

I guess I had to learn the hard way.

3. While collecting mangos under the mango tree, don't fly into a frenzy of excitement, grabbing greedily for the fruit, tugging at it while looking upwards. I have only just recently experienced:

a.) As I was tugging, an astonishing amount of green ants rained down on my face, arms, hands and shoulders.

b.) As I was looking up, some sap dripped straight into my foolish eye. This all happened in a matter of seconds and I left Ella standing by the tree while I ran shrieking to the tap to wash out my eye, all the while slapping at myself to remove the (by now, biting) green ants.

Lucky Ella wasn't traumatised by watching her mother potentially go blind, and go mad from the seemingly millions of (angry) green ants biting me all over.

I could hear her in gales of laughter. At least they got to have a laugh - a sliver lining in every cloud.