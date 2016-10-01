OPINION: Blended families and planning your estate

WHEN making your Will, blended families can be the 'Brady Bunch' or a complete nightmare.

What many people don't realise is that step-children may have certain rights upon the death of their step-parent.

For example, I recently met with Ross, who has been in a number of relationships during his lifetime. Ross and his first wife, who was the mother of his two children, had divorced decades earlier.

Ross' second wife Mary brought four of her own children to the relationship.

Mary died 10 years ago.

As is often the case, Ross inherited all of Mary's assets under the terms of her Will.

Ross has been living with his de facto partner Alice for the last three years. Alice also has two children.

When we first talked about updating his Will, what Ross didn't understand is that he couldn't only consider Alice and his own two children as potential beneficiaries of his estate.

Although Ross' biological children and Alice, as Ross' de facto spouse, were the only individuals entitled to a share of Ross' assets upon intestacy (i.e. if he had died without a valid Will in place), they weren't the only individuals who could make a family provision application for further and better provision from Ross' estate upon his death.

In fact, Mary's four children and Alice's two children, who all fall within the definition of Ross' 'step-children' under the Succession Act 1981, have the right to contest the Will.

This meant that Ross had a much longer list of potential beneficiaries to consider when telling me how he wanted to distribute his estate upon his death so that I could prepare his Will.

Now, Ross doesn't necessarily need to give a share of his estate to each of his children - that is a decision that only Ross can make. However, it was important that he understand the risk of a family provision application by one or more of his step-children before making the final decision as to the terms of his new Will.

Although many people don't have relationships as complex as Ross, blended families are much more common now, people divorce and re-partner or re-marry more often than they once did.

Each time you enter into a new relationship, be it by marriage or a de facto relationship, it is important that you consider the terms of your existing Will and whether it needs to be updated in your new circumstances.