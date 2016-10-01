30°
News

OPINION: Blended families and planning your estate

Lauren Farrelly, Wills and Estate Planning Associate at Rees R and Sydney Jones | 1st Oct 2016 11:14 AM
Lauren Farrelly from Rees R and Sydney Jones.
Lauren Farrelly from Rees R and Sydney Jones. Allysa B Photography.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN making your Will, blended families can be the 'Brady Bunch' or a complete nightmare.

What many people don't realise is that step-children may have certain rights upon the death of their step-parent.

For example, I recently met with Ross, who has been in a number of relationships during his lifetime. Ross and his first wife, who was the mother of his two children, had divorced decades earlier.

Ross' second wife Mary brought four of her own children to the relationship.

Mary died 10 years ago.

As is often the case, Ross inherited all of Mary's assets under the terms of her Will.

Ross has been living with his de facto partner Alice for the last three years. Alice also has two children.

When we first talked about updating his Will, what Ross didn't understand is that he couldn't only consider Alice and his own two children as potential beneficiaries of his estate.

Although Ross' biological children and Alice, as Ross' de facto spouse, were the only individuals entitled to a share of Ross' assets upon intestacy (i.e. if he had died without a valid Will in place), they weren't the only individuals who could make a family provision application for further and better provision from Ross' estate upon his death.

In fact, Mary's four children and Alice's two children, who all fall within the definition of Ross' 'step-children' under the Succession Act 1981, have the right to contest the Will.

This meant that Ross had a much longer list of potential beneficiaries to consider when telling me how he wanted to distribute his estate upon his death so that I could prepare his Will.

Now, Ross doesn't necessarily need to give a share of his estate to each of his children - that is a decision that only Ross can make. However, it was important that he understand the risk of a family provision application by one or more of his step-children before making the final decision as to the terms of his new Will.

Although many people don't have relationships as complex as Ross, blended families are much more common now, people divorce and re-partner or re-marry more often than they once did.

Each time you enter into a new relationship, be it by marriage or a de facto relationship, it is important that you consider the terms of your existing Will and whether it needs to be updated in your new circumstances.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  blended families, estate, family, law column, letters to the editor, opinion, will

Doctor shoppers jailed for drug offences

Doctor shoppers jailed for drug offences

Two men will spend the next 16 months behind bars for a drug operation that saw them travel across the state to over 200 practitioners for prescriptions.

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

This taxi ride cost a woman $400

Taxi

She told the driver she couldn't afford the fare and walked away.

More rain on the horizon for Capricornia

WEATHER: Lightning srike.

Storms forecast for Capricorn early next week

Local Partners

Devoted father and fireman will be missed

Howard Driver, of Zilzie,Qld, died peacefully after a full life on August 24, 2016 at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Band inspired at recent workshop

HIGH NOTE: Capricornia Silver band .

Capricornia Silver band inspired from recent workshop.

WHAT’S ON: Your guide to the long weekend in CQ

Zombies will be on the loose at Rockhampton Regional Library for the zombie apocalypse on Saturday.

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

Latest deals and offers

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga has confirmed speculation she will perform at the Super Bowl is true

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Actor Allison Williams

Actors farewell smash hit HBO show Girls after six seasons

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Rapper Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z has signed a television and movie deal

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

The Key to Your Dreams in Edenbrook Estate-

15 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Located just 10 minutes from the heart of Rockhampton this property located in Edenbrook Estate offers walking paths and beautiful park and rural views. This...

Stop Saying One Day

311 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $285,000

This home will tick all of your boxes with a great 1,194 m2 block. It is a well presented, high set home with enclosed underneath. Perfectly located, this home...

Grand Sized Luxury Residence

30 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $649,000

Picturesque low-set brick home, well presented and ready for you to inspect. This stylish family home is set on a huge 2003m2 allotment in Riverside Estate and...

Opportunity is knocking!

27 Leichhardt Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This perfectly presented home is situated in a quiet area of Gracemere, surrounding itself by other quality homes. At this pocket pleasing price, this could be a...

Quality, Luxury and Style

19 Frenchman's Lane, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $619,000

A relaxed atmosphere is what you will feel when you enter this gorgeous split level Frenchville home. With its unique quality finishing and modern styling its...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Frenchville Living So Much to Offer for Such a Great Price!

100 Grosskopf Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 $299,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home has been partially renovated and provides a...

Stylish and Spacious Home in Frenchville!

319 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This home has been reduced to sell with motivated owners who have committed elsewhere. This hot property will tick all of your boxes with a great 773m2 block. It...

Superb location with fresh paint and new kitchen

209 Gillam Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Be quick to inspect this fantastic 3 bedroom home with 4th bedroom and Rumpus under, conveniently located a short 150m stroll to Frenchville State School makes...

Great Allotment in Riverside Estate!

5 Peregrin Court, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Look no further than this 2061m2 Lifestyle allotment in Riverside Estate. A ... $210,000

Look no further than this 2061m2 Lifestyle allotment in Riverside Estate. A quiet family friendly estate surrounded by Quality Homes and is only situated minutes...

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'