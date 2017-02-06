34°
News

OPINION: Bully readers' daily download

6th Feb 2017 8:00 AM
No Caption
No Caption

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RAY, TARANGANBA: dear Margaret if the Singapore army gets all that land they will build an airbase and bring all their needs direct from Singapore.

The Australian government won't oppose it because it will bolster our own defense force at no cost to them They don't care about rockhampton or livingstone we are just a fly in the ointment

DC, GRACEMERE: I agree DM it's nice to see things happening in Rocky & progress being made. Some people just like to whinge cause they have no life! Well done Mayor Margaret & co.

DONNA, KEPPEL SANDS: I agree totally with Jeff's comment Sat. Rocky IS always playing catch-up.

We seem to be lagging behind when it comes to 'doing-up' our city and it's 'knockers' who have stifled development in the past.

Pull your heads in & watch your city grow. Only way to attract new families & entice ours to stay.

You may have enjoyed having your family around as you age now maybe we would like to do the same. Would love something for people of all age groups though like an entertainment centre.

MI, ROCKYVIEW: Paramount Pk not the estate it use to b. Get n full of ferals with no respect for their neighbours. Especially along Stirling drive becoming a race track idiots with loud thumping music if u could call it that n trial bikes reving around their 1 acre blocks. No thought for shift workers. If u want to carry on go out on 10/20 acres. This is residential.

ROTTEN, ROCKY: why doesn't the government stop harassing the farmers around SWB and just simply resume land that would be more appropriate for military training such as the deserts of Central Australia.

let's face it , the vast majority of all conflicts in the past 35 years are fought in dry barron god forsaken countries like Iraq , Syria , Afghanistan ,Kuwait , Somalia ,Yemen , Ethiopia and Israel . It simply stands to reason that you would train in similar conditions.

MICK, KOONGAL: Cr Smith wants to know why RRC should spend money on a decent pound? The current pound is nothing more than a parvo infested, glorified chicken coup that is an ongoing embarrasment to our region. That make it clear for you?

WB, MOURA: wouldn't it be nice if all the cars parked in pram bays that didn't have baby seats in them were given tickets and/or fined?

VIC BARRETT, WANDAL: Well said Ken McGrory a lot of us were in the same boat we did it hard our pollies were honest not two faced like today

MOOSE, DEPOT HILL: both green and mundine both earned millions from Friday nights superannuation fight. retire gracefully but I think we will hear more from "the man".

SF, ROCKY: south east queensland feeling the heat but think daylight saving alright for state well if you get your selfish selfcentred way thats what the temperature will be like when the rest of the state will be going to bed

MAR, DEPOT HILL: how bad is this my son went out fri night to a club in CBD when he left at closing time was bashed n robbed by girls n 2 men from behind he has injuries was reported to police they can only do so much hope u r proud of yourselves he is small built n a pensioner karma will get u

HH, ROCKY: I wonder if POTUS could be held in Contempt of Court for his "ridiculous" & "so-called judge" labelling comments when he received an adverse court decision.

A democracy allows various levels of the judiciary to make difficult decisions without being bullied. Trump's first instinct seems to be to bully, even world leaders. A disgusting example of leadership at all levels.

DM, ROCKY: At Emu Park in Bell Park family having lunch but also have 5big dogs with them.One allowed on table top,not all on leads .This is not healthy &should be stopped.I wouldn't like to have lunch after a dog has been there

ANON, ROCKY: qld housing rocky why is their a single man living in a 3 bedroom house while their are families desperately waiting on the housing list? why is it hard to place him in a single unit and give the family the house?

BILLY BIJOUX: Why such a hyp over a weir that is not classed for agricultural use and a mine with no workers agreement. Your having the wool pulled over your eyes from both State and Federal LNP members.

DAVE M, CBD: RRC dumped Capricorn Enterprise for representing several regions and not us specifically. Now RRC have joined the privately owned (and very expensive) Bowen Basin Coal Club, who are representing our Adani hub competitors, as well

JS, PARK AVE: Can Bill Byrne claim that there was no doubt in his mind Landry knew about Shoalwater, can we actually have proof/evidence of some sort. Talks easy but show so evidence or do something constructive.

ANON: Reopening of gold mine at Mt Morgan is a good thing. But do people really think Mt Morgan is going to reek all the rewards. Some employees will live in Mt Morgan, but my money is on most commuting from Gracemere.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Gang bashes, robs pokie-winning pensioner

Gang bashes, robs pokie-winning pensioner

SHORTLY after striking the pokies jackpot, Rockhampton pensioner David Evans was cowardly bashed by a gang who jumped him from behind and stole his winnings.

Police investigate crash that left man fighting for life

One patient airlifted to hospital and three taken by ambulance following head-on crash near Yeppoon.

All four victims - the youngest 16- are now in hospital

Fed-up Telstra customer refuses to pay for a '$1000 fix'

NO CONNECTION: Coowonga resident Dean Hinton has had problems with Telstra mobile phone reception since the cyclone swept through the region almost two year sago.

Dodgy reception hurts Dean's business.

Attacker struck woman waiting for change to play pokies

A Rockhampton woman faced court after she punched someone while they waited for change to play the pokies.

She told police the victim made unwanted advances that night

Local Partners

Tots reading program attended by thousands

"This is a whole family experience with great benefits for the children as well as parents, grandparents and caregivers...”

Bird life motion picture moment

BLOWN AWAY: Red Tailed Tropic Bird.

"It was the only time I ever wished my camera”

Rodeo's young guns ready to ride for Australia

LEADING ROLE: Brady Fielder will captain the Australian high school rodeo team in the Trans-Tasman Challenge in New Zealand.

Eight CQ rodeo competitors in Australian high school team

CQ Models size up for competition

REVVED UP: Ash Burggraaff and Chris Schumann, putting finishing touches on their latest creations.

Scale Model Competition growing in popularity

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

AT LEAST two social media users are facing fines of up to $60,000 or five years‘ jail for using Facebook Live to stream the Green-Mundine fight on Friday.

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

Lauren is a participant on the TV series Married at First Sight.

AFTER going through with the wedding, “happy” bride ditches hubby.

For Sale Central Queensland Suburban Shopping Complex

37-39 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

Commercial The complex is a single level set of brick veneer attached shops ... $845,000

The complex is a single level set of brick veneer attached shops that enjoys good exposure to passing traffic as well as offering 47 bitumen sealed car parks. It...

Rural lifestyle only minutes from town.

28 Dunlop Street, Port Curtis 4700

House 3 2 $200,000

This character plus home is positioned only minutes from the centre of Rockhampton. Set on a 2.44 acre block with fenced paddocks that surround the house ideal for...

Dream Home within Reach!

13 Peninsula Place, Rosslyn 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Architectural brilliance and luxury living is this signature home, that has left no stone unturned when it comes to charisma & style. Located in a quiet estate in...

5 Bedroom Home with Pool &amp; Shed on One Acre!

23 Nagle Road, Barmaryee 4703

5 2 2 $639,000neg

This is the perfect home to create lifelong memories. Masterfully designed, 5 bedroom, 1 office, 2 bathroom home, a whopping 420m2 under roof - The perfect home to...

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 Offers over...

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Fabulous Frenchville Make This Your Home

409 Dean Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This affordable family home is conveniently located close to all the Frenchville suburb conveniences. Freshly painted inside this property now has a new lease of...

Quiet Location Great First Home!!

39 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Situated only 100m from the Rockhampton Golf Course this family home is very affordable and priced to SELL. Enjoy a beautiful walk to the Botanical Gardens you...

Fabulous Lowset Brick Home - Living In Or Rent Out Now!

65 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 2 2 $355,000

STOP ! Take a look at this amazing Property - a fantastic modern, fully fenced, lowset brick home, perfectly positioned on 736m2 , in this superb central ...

Stunning Sweeping City Views!

31 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This low set brick home is perfectly positioned at the top of Norman Gardens capturing breathtaking views of the city and surrounds. If you are looking for a low...

The Perfect Block!

Lot 11 Amy Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land This great allotment is priced to sell. Located in a well sought ... $145,000

This great allotment is priced to sell. Located in a well sought after area of Norman Gardens in Fairfield Estate and surrounded by quality homes, it won't last...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Best start to the Rockhampton market in 'many years'

This three bed, three bath single dwelling home at 27 Hardacre St, Wandal sold for $297,000 on January 20.

Pat O'Driscoll full of hope for property sector

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!