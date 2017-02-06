OPINION: Bully readers' daily download

RAY, TARANGANBA: dear Margaret if the Singapore army gets all that land they will build an airbase and bring all their needs direct from Singapore.

The Australian government won't oppose it because it will bolster our own defense force at no cost to them They don't care about rockhampton or livingstone we are just a fly in the ointment

DC, GRACEMERE: I agree DM it's nice to see things happening in Rocky & progress being made. Some people just like to whinge cause they have no life! Well done Mayor Margaret & co.

DONNA, KEPPEL SANDS: I agree totally with Jeff's comment Sat. Rocky IS always playing catch-up.

We seem to be lagging behind when it comes to 'doing-up' our city and it's 'knockers' who have stifled development in the past.

Pull your heads in & watch your city grow. Only way to attract new families & entice ours to stay.

You may have enjoyed having your family around as you age now maybe we would like to do the same. Would love something for people of all age groups though like an entertainment centre.

MI, ROCKYVIEW: Paramount Pk not the estate it use to b. Get n full of ferals with no respect for their neighbours. Especially along Stirling drive becoming a race track idiots with loud thumping music if u could call it that n trial bikes reving around their 1 acre blocks. No thought for shift workers. If u want to carry on go out on 10/20 acres. This is residential.

ROTTEN, ROCKY: why doesn't the government stop harassing the farmers around SWB and just simply resume land that would be more appropriate for military training such as the deserts of Central Australia.

let's face it , the vast majority of all conflicts in the past 35 years are fought in dry barron god forsaken countries like Iraq , Syria , Afghanistan ,Kuwait , Somalia ,Yemen , Ethiopia and Israel . It simply stands to reason that you would train in similar conditions.

MICK, KOONGAL: Cr Smith wants to know why RRC should spend money on a decent pound? The current pound is nothing more than a parvo infested, glorified chicken coup that is an ongoing embarrasment to our region. That make it clear for you?

WB, MOURA: wouldn't it be nice if all the cars parked in pram bays that didn't have baby seats in them were given tickets and/or fined?

VIC BARRETT, WANDAL: Well said Ken McGrory a lot of us were in the same boat we did it hard our pollies were honest not two faced like today

MOOSE, DEPOT HILL: both green and mundine both earned millions from Friday nights superannuation fight. retire gracefully but I think we will hear more from "the man".

SF, ROCKY: south east queensland feeling the heat but think daylight saving alright for state well if you get your selfish selfcentred way thats what the temperature will be like when the rest of the state will be going to bed

MAR, DEPOT HILL: how bad is this my son went out fri night to a club in CBD when he left at closing time was bashed n robbed by girls n 2 men from behind he has injuries was reported to police they can only do so much hope u r proud of yourselves he is small built n a pensioner karma will get u

HH, ROCKY: I wonder if POTUS could be held in Contempt of Court for his "ridiculous" & "so-called judge" labelling comments when he received an adverse court decision.

A democracy allows various levels of the judiciary to make difficult decisions without being bullied. Trump's first instinct seems to be to bully, even world leaders. A disgusting example of leadership at all levels.

DM, ROCKY: At Emu Park in Bell Park family having lunch but also have 5big dogs with them.One allowed on table top,not all on leads .This is not healthy &should be stopped.I wouldn't like to have lunch after a dog has been there

ANON, ROCKY: qld housing rocky why is their a single man living in a 3 bedroom house while their are families desperately waiting on the housing list? why is it hard to place him in a single unit and give the family the house?

BILLY BIJOUX: Why such a hyp over a weir that is not classed for agricultural use and a mine with no workers agreement. Your having the wool pulled over your eyes from both State and Federal LNP members.

DAVE M, CBD: RRC dumped Capricorn Enterprise for representing several regions and not us specifically. Now RRC have joined the privately owned (and very expensive) Bowen Basin Coal Club, who are representing our Adani hub competitors, as well

JS, PARK AVE: Can Bill Byrne claim that there was no doubt in his mind Landry knew about Shoalwater, can we actually have proof/evidence of some sort. Talks easy but show so evidence or do something constructive.

ANON: Reopening of gold mine at Mt Morgan is a good thing. But do people really think Mt Morgan is going to reek all the rewards. Some employees will live in Mt Morgan, but my money is on most commuting from Gracemere.