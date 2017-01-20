38°
News

OPINION: CQUniversity deserves our praise, not doubt

Trinette Stevens
| 20th Jan 2017 12:02 PM
CQUniversity
CQUniversity Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CQUNIVERSITY delivers something to disadvantaged and regional communities that no metro-based university can.

Access and opportunity.

The educator came under fire this week for having some of the worst drop-out rates in the country.

The university's completion rate was listed at 42.5%, while the highest universities had completion rates above 70%.

But I think we're looking at this the wrong way.

Larger, city-based universities keep their retention rates high by being extraordinarily selective.

They rarely offer distance services, and this generally leaves people behind.

CQUniversity, rightly so, has made a concentrated, conscious effort to ensure they could be the tertiary education provider catering to prospective students from lower socio-economic, indigenous and remote backgrounds.

And I think that is worth celebrating, not only for the students who now have the opportunity to advance their education and future (who otherwise wouldn't be afforded the opportunity) but for the wider community as well.

A regional or remote town is much more likely to retain an educated professional if that's where they call home.

CQUniversity's presence in the education market has had an undeniably positive effect on regional retention, particularly in the health field.

So when considering the numbers, let's remember that it is much more important for an education provider to actually educate, than to flaunt their success.

I, for one, am proud of CQUniversity's focus on inclusion.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
BRAVE DECISION: Why I chose to have my arm amputated

BRAVE DECISION: Why I chose to have my arm amputated

2015 horror crash survivor thanks those who "saved his life”

CQ Butcher pleased to meat locals

Parkhurst Quality Meats (from left) Regan and Kathy Brook with their children Heidi and Penny.

Parkhurst Quality Meats holds open day tomorrow

DEADLY DECISION: Man's tragic choice ends in mate's death

RURAL AMBASSADOR: Sam Doust of TopX Eidsvold is Eidsvold Show Society's Rural Ambassador entrant for 2013.

He had been drinking the night before and woke after two hours sleep

Q&A with Rocky's cricket champion Jess Jonassen

Rockhampton's Jess Jonassen is hoping to help lead the Brisbane Heat into a maiden grand final appearance in the WBBL.

Jess Jonassen reflects on her incredible success

Local Partners

Bangarangs primed for T20 semi showdown

The Bangarangs will look to maintain their winning form when they line up in the semi-final of the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 Competition on Sunday.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Chimps and kangaroos show us how to do summer right

COOL AS: A young kangaroo finds some shade as the temperature climbs.

Zoo animals give us a run for our money when it comes to being cool

Excitement builds over Da Vinci exhibition

Da Vinci Machines is on display at Rockhampton Art Gallery from 18 March until 25 May.

Exhibition features in excess of 60 models of machines

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events in CQ this weekend

Aussie Shakespeare is a frenetic and good-humoured canter combining classic Shakespearean stories and characters with Australian themes from cyclones to football to the revolving door of federal politics.

Everything you need to know about events in the region

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

DESPITE playing Eve Moneypenny in the 007 films, Naomie Harris has no idea if Daniel Craig will be returning as James Bond.

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

Lee Lin Chin's man-crazy, beer-loving side revealed

HAVE A BEER: Lee Lin Chin her tips and quips on life.

SBS newsreader Lee Lin Chin offers up satirical tips and quips.

Neat Low Maintenance Brick Home in Kawana

227 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $275,000

This 3 bedroom brick and colour bond low set home needs very little external maintenance which means more money in your pocket. All 3 bedrooms have fresh carpets...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

LEGALLY RAISED! RENOVATED &amp; READY TO BUILD IN UNDER. $249,000 NEG.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

$299,000. BEAUTIFUL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME.

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

BEST BUY $139,000!!!

12 Rosedale Street, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 ... $139,000

Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 First Home Buyers Grant!!! Parkhurst is now certainly one of the more popular...

OFFERS OVER $355,000! OWNER INSTRUCTS TO SELL TODAY !!!!!!

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 offers over...

Move in today or rent out immediately in this well sort after address in Norman gardens. This is the home for the busy professional or a small family. Fully fenced...

Priced for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 3 1 1 $245,000

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

Stop Searching... I’ve found it!!!

222 Stones Road, Woodbury 4703

House 3 2 8 $775,000

Enjoy peaceful rural living on 25 acres overlooking the Byfield Range! 290m2 home with spacious living areas and newly renovated for comfortable modern living.

$265,000. EXCITING! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DUPLEX!

189 Tomkys Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 2 4 $265,000

This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...

Central Location with a Shed

1 Guy Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 3 3 Offers over...

There is no better time to buy this immaculately presented neat and tidy home ideally located for busy families. • 4 Large bedrooms with Built ins and...

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!