OPINION: CQUniversity deserves our praise, not doubt

CQUNIVERSITY delivers something to disadvantaged and regional communities that no metro-based university can.

Access and opportunity.

The educator came under fire this week for having some of the worst drop-out rates in the country.

The university's completion rate was listed at 42.5%, while the highest universities had completion rates above 70%.

But I think we're looking at this the wrong way.

Larger, city-based universities keep their retention rates high by being extraordinarily selective.

They rarely offer distance services, and this generally leaves people behind.

CQUniversity, rightly so, has made a concentrated, conscious effort to ensure they could be the tertiary education provider catering to prospective students from lower socio-economic, indigenous and remote backgrounds.

And I think that is worth celebrating, not only for the students who now have the opportunity to advance their education and future (who otherwise wouldn't be afforded the opportunity) but for the wider community as well.

A regional or remote town is much more likely to retain an educated professional if that's where they call home.

CQUniversity's presence in the education market has had an undeniably positive effect on regional retention, particularly in the health field.

So when considering the numbers, let's remember that it is much more important for an education provider to actually educate, than to flaunt their success.

I, for one, am proud of CQUniversity's focus on inclusion.