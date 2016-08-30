Opinion: Enjoy the changing face of the Rocky CBD

Quay St proved a popular spot to pound the newly-laid sandstone pavement yesterday afternoon after the street re-opened to pedestrians and motorists alike.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

quay street progress: Mayor takes a look at progress of work on Quay Street.

DEVELOPMENT.

At one section of South Rockhampton overlooking the river there is about to be the latest high rise under construction.

Gallery Apartment, a multi-million dollar development, will join an impressive skyline of buildings overlooking the Fitzroy River and changing the face of Rockhampton.

Local buyers have already shown their confidence in this development and the region in general.

Further down the road on Quay St another multi-million dollar riverbank development continues with the re-opening of one part and the closures of another.

While two Quay St businesses have said they have been forced to close due to these road closures and construction in the area, I feel it's a shame they don't feel they can wait out the hard times.

I truly believe whoever takes their place is going to reap the rewards of the new look Quay St.

If you get the chance to take a walk down what part has been completed you will be surprised at what a difference it has made.

It looks clean, bright, fresh and inviting.

Yesterday there were already people out and about taking a look around.

There is a lot of money being spent on the region, which means the spending is also in the region.

Plus it also means a much needed makeover on what was honestly becoming an unappealing part of town.

As Gallery project marketer Leanne Fenech said, seeing all that development, it really does give the region a boost.