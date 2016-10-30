Opinion: Following the Halloween money trail

Are the retail stores just carving up profits when it comes to promoting events like Halloween?

ONE more nervous sleep before Halloween.

But by the time this reaches "The Bully” it will be all over but for the millions of cavities in young teeth having got their start from the Trick or Treat bag they hauled home that evening.

There has been a lot of "faux” concern lately, in the press and on TV about the number of obese children but I think it will take more than that to sideline those potentially "chubby little chaps” from joining in on the questionable activity on the night.

Who benefits?

There is a directive that seems appropriate whenever that question is asked.

"Follow the money!”

Christmas, long ago fell victim to the commercial pressures that were applied to that celebration and as it has been around for a while now, many no longer question what the "holy-day” is all about.

I remember, as a young person, being asked over and over again, "What did you get for Christmas?”

I also remember no-one ever asking me, "What did you get your mum?” on the day.

So it appears to be be all about what I can get, whatever the occasion and no matter what it might do to my teeth or the rest of my body.

Sadly, I'm reminded of the stories of Gargantua and Pantagruel by Rabelais and a visit to the shopping mall confirms it!

A Byrnand

Wandal