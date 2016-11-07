OPINION: I bet you'll complain about this too

ROCKY, I've got a bone to pick with you.

Not all of you, of course, but quite a few.

My family has lived in Rockhampton for over 100 years. I have lived in Rockhampton my entire life. I love this town and I want it to progress and grow in every way possible.

Recently, I have been writing a lot of great, positive development and business stories. It has become quite a passion of mine.

But each time these stories go to print, they are met with a wave of negativity.

Now, I understand times are tough and some businesses are closing due to hard economic times and I feel for all affected by this. It is truly heartbreaking.

But the fact that businesses have closed recently doesn't give anyone the right to shoot down other people who are trying to have a go.

I'm absolutely sick and tired of people commenting "they'll never last", "why bother, they'll shut down in six months" and "this town is going to become a ghost town" whenever a new business opens their doors or a new development is announced.

Do you honestly think your negative, backward comments are helping the local economy?

Have you ever heard the saying "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all?"

Instead of jumping on social media to spread negativity and focusing on how many businesses have closed in the last year, count how many have opened during the same period and support them to keep locals in jobs.

To all the naysayers and constant knockers, put a sock in it or do us all a favour and move.