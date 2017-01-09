OPINION: Is this the start of a change in fortunes?

AFTER some horror years, it seems economically things are beginning to look up for the Rockhampton region.

As we start a new year, The Morning Bulletin has carried several reports in the past week that give reason for optimism moving forward.

In the agricultural sector, Federal Minister Barnaby Joyce is spruiking of "a golden era" for farmers.

It has been a tough period for our graziers. But, our region is perfectly positioned to capitalise on agricultural opportunities and let us hope it won't be long before Rookwood Weir is given the green light.

It's promising to see some of the relationships also being developed by our community leaders, such as the Friendship Agreement Rockhampton Council recently signed with Zhenjiang in China. Hopefully, initiatives like these will open doors to key markets.

The resources sector has also been buoyant with some exciting announcements that all have the potential to increase Rockhampton's fortunes.

Up to 500 jobs could be available when the Styx Coal project, about 130km north of Rockhampton, comes on board.

This comes after the news late last year that Rockhampton has been shortlisted as a hub for Adani's massive Carmichael Mine. And then there's more jobs on the line when the gold mine project at Mount Morgan gets up and running.

And, let us hope the tourism sector also starts to deliver.

Today we carry a report that having recently stalled the EIS is now progressing on a $600m resort re-development on the Capricorn Coast.

If this and Great Keppel redevelopment can come to fruition in the near future, then the horizon does look much brighter.