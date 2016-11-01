OPINION: Nightmare at Dreamworld a harsh awakening

A RECENT heart-wrenching tragedy has been haunting me since it splashed across the front of every possible source of media. It is such a harsh awakening, to understand that we count on theme parks to help whisk us away from reality for a while. We count on the whole new world of wonder bringing us beautiful memories that we can share and hold close forever with our friends and family. We count on losing ourselves in the thrills that come with each ride the theme park has to offer but we certainly never count on losing our lives.

A very dark day hit Dreamworld on October 25, 2016.

Hearing this deeply saddening story has made me think back to when I was younger and how Dreaworld had been my very first theme park. My favourite ride had been the Thunder River Rapids and it's scary to think just how inconsolably horrific the whole ordeal must have been for everyone at Dreamworld on this day.

We put an endless amount of trust into these rides to bring us not only on an adventure filled with excitement and adrenaline, but we also trust that these rides bring us back safely.

Melancholy has fast extinguished the magic that Dreamworld has always held. In an earthquake-like fashion, this tragedy has rattled our nation and triggered a tsunami of support and sincere sympathies from people worldwide.

It brings us back to the fact that life truly is a gift and we can't afford to take anything for granted because it can be taken away from us so quickly and unexpectedly. In this deeply devastating case, I could just imagine screams of elation drastically deteriorating to become screams of distress and horror as this awful, sickening ordeal had taken place. The moment the circular raft had flipped and caused such fatalities also had been the moment our world was turned upside down in the worst possible way.

The flowers, candles and heartfelt messages that dress the front of Dreamworld are the only elements that bring a dash of colour to such a dark, devastating time. No longer does it promote a world of warmth and wonder. It has fallen into an eerie atmosphere where many of us may now only see the ghosts of good times exist.

