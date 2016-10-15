Opinion: Women showing success in their fields

Anna Meares holding her gold medal after defeating Victoria Pendleton in the women's sprint at the Velodrome during the Olympic Games in London. Cycling great Anna Meares has announced her retirement.

Telstra Women's Business Awards: Three Central Queensland business women were the recipients of Telstra Business Women's Awards on Friday, October 15; Penelope Twemlow (at 7:54mins), Patrice Brown (at 8:34mins) and Virginia Nelson (at 10:05mins). Video is courtesy of Telstra.

First, some of our business women took out three of five categories in the 2016 Queensland Telstra Business Women's Awards.

Congratulations to Patrice Brown, Penelope Twemlow and Inspector Virginia Nelson for their outstanding achievements.

Part of Inspector Nelson's speech at the awards ceremony was about how gender inequality is holding us back.

She said it was a huge road block to achieving a new generation of intelligent, empowered and confident women.

The hardest thing for me to understand, as a woman, is why there is gender inequality in the first place.

It is not a physical impairment, only a mental one. And by that I mean an impairment of those who think that way.

Yesterday, after a long and successful career, former CQ girl Anna Meares announced her retirement from cycling.

A classic example of an intelligent, empowered and confident woman, this time in a sporting arena often dominated by men.

What an amazing list of achievements Anna has against her name.

All the more remarkable when she had to start all over again following a race crash.

Resilience and strength are two things she wants to be remembered for, outside her extensive medal tally and records list.

I can guarantee you will be remembered for much more than that, Anna.

You will be remembered as an inspiration to many, both men and women alike.