Opposition responds to Hanson's plans for CQ

OUTSPOKEN: Pauline Hanson addressed a crowd of predominantly One Nation supporters at last night's rally in the Rockhampton Showground's Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the invite of local businessman Dominic Doblo.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

OPPOSITION leader Tim Nicholls has revealed his plans for Central Queensland if the LNP are successful in the next state election.

The politician's comments come after it was revealed controversial One Nation leader Pauline Hanson would be meeting with potential candidates for both the Keppel and Rockhampton seats. Read more here.

It also follows comments made by LNP Senator George Brandis.

Mr Brandis said he thought the LNP party in Queensland was "very, very mediocre" and believed One Nation would win seats in the next election.

But Mr Nicholls said the LNP had a plan to "kick-start” the economy and create 20,000 jobs state-wide, something he said Ms Hanson's party couldn't provide.

"Our team is moving throughout the state, listening to Queenslanders and addressing concerns that have led some of them to support One Nation in the past,” he said.

"These concerns are mainly about jobs, crime and getting Queensland moving again.

"We know that One Nation does not provide answers to the problems facing Queenslanders...”

Mr Nicholls also shared his views on providing specialist support services to Central Queensland, after Ms Hanson shared plans to host a PTSD forum in Emu Park on Friday. Read more here.

Though when probed on proposed plans, the party leader appeared to focus more on past successes.

"When in government the LNP invested more than $1.1 billion in 2014-15 for mental health services across the state, including Central Queensland,” Mr Nicholls said.

"The LNP is proud to have overseen the procurement of land by the Central Queensland HHS for the Community Care Unit to help mental health patients better transition into the community.

"Under the LNP, local hospital and health services were empowered to make local decisions on the best way to provide specialist mental health services, primary care services and mental health outreach services.

"Also under the LNP, Queenslanders had more than one million service contacts through the public mental health system annually. Specialist mental health care was provided through more than 20,000 inpatient admissions to public hospitals each year.”