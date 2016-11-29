33°
Orange ute stolen from Brisbane by wanted criminal

Kerri-Anne Mesner
29th Nov 2016 1:19 PM Updated: 1:55 PM

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • Orange Ford ute first reported driving at high speeds, over taking double white lines, dangerous driving at Mt Larcom heading north on the Bruce Highway
  • Was then clocked at 180km/hr on the Bruce Highway at Bajool heading south
  • The ute was later clocked at 163km/hr in an 80 zone at Marmor
  • Truck drivers reported to police the orange ute turned off the Bruce Highway onto Old Coach Road, Marmor.
  • Police locate orange ute on Old Coach Rd abandoned
  • Driver has fled on foot
  • Orange ute was stolen from Narangba
  • Driver is wanted on 'return to prison' warrant
  • Driver was spotted in Pine Rivers last night by police

 

2pm: A VEHICLE clocked at excessive speeds along the Bruce Highway today was stolen from Brisbane by a man wanted on a 'return to prison' warrant.

Reports indicate the suspected driver is a man in his mid 20s who was spotted by police at Pine Rivers last night.

The vehicle, a 2004 orange Ford ute, was stolen from a Narangba address and has now been dumped on Old Coach Road at Marmor.

1.40pm: POLICE have found the orange ute at the centre of a dangerous driving incident dumped on a rural road.

Reports indicate the ute was found on Old Coach Road near Punter Rd, Marmor.

The driver has fled the scene, leaving behind an iPad and jacket in the ute.

Reports indicate calls are being made to see if the dog squad is available to assist with a search for the driver.

1.30PM: AN orange ute driving dangerously along Central Queensland roads has turned off a major highway onto a rural road.

The latest reports of the hunt for the vehicle by police was that truck drivers saw the ute turn off onto Old Coach Road at Marmor.

1.20pm: POLICE are on the look out for an orange Ford ute which was just clocked at 180km/hr on the Bruce Highway.

Reports indicate a police officer at Bajool clocked the ute at the high speed as it overtook a truck over double white lines travelling south.

The ute was last seen heading north on the Bruce Highway, doing 163km/hr in an 80km/zone at Marmor.

Reports indicate the ute was flagged after truck drivers reported it to police that it was heading north from Mt Larcom at high speeds, dangerous driving and over taking over double white lines.
 

