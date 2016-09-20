29°
Our Emma spellbound by magical new role

Madeline McDonald
| 20th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
LIFETIME ROLE: Rocky's Emma McGuire is looking forward to playing the "role of a lifetime" in the 2017 Wicked production after playing Elle Woods in Rockhampton Musical Unions' production of Legally Blonde in 2014.
LIFETIME ROLE: Rocky's Emma McGuire is looking forward to playing the "role of a lifetime” in the 2017 Wicked production after playing Elle Woods in Rockhampton Musical Unions' production of Legally Blonde in 2014. Contributed by Kerrod Wells

EMMA McGuire was singing Tina Arena songs in her lounge room when she was six years old, performed for the first time in front of a crowd when she was 10 and has acted out scenes on stages in the United States.

But it will be her next performance as Glinda the Good Witch in Rockhampton's 2017 production of Wicked that she's most looking forward to.

Yesterday Rockhampton Council revealed the cast of the production which is set to open at the Pilbeam Theatre in April.

Emma, 26, is no stranger to the stage's spotlight having starred in the 2014 musical Legally Blonde as Elle Woods, but admitted she was nervous after her audition and couldn't contain her excitement when she got the call last week that she would play Glinda.

"I was ridiculously thrilled,” she said.

"I was so unbelievably nervous at the audition callbacks and I really had no idea how it was going to go. I was half asleep when Peter Owens from the Pilbeam rang to tell me the news and it woke me up very quickly. I feel so honoured, and lucky, and so excited to have been trusted with Glinda alongside the rest of the wonderful cast, especially the ridiculously talented Amanda Hock who plays Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

"Glinda and Elphaba are roles of a lifetime that pretty much every musical theatre female wants to play. To be able to do this at home means more to me than I think most people could know. I have a big family at home and for my family and friends to be able tosee me doing what I love is quite incredible to me.”

Director Wayne Scott Kermond, Choreographer Katie Kermond, Musical Director Jeanette Douglas and Vocal Director Elisa Williams auditioned more than 80 performers earlier this month and all agreed the "standard of auditionees was exceptional”.

Emma, who moved to Melbourne last month to study a masters of Music and performance teaching, will return home to Rockhampton in the new year in time for rehearsal's and to prepare herself for the role.

"We start rehearsing at the end of January and the show opens in April so I'll hopefully get the script pretty soon,” she said.

"I'll start learning my lines and songs down here in Melbourne. I learn by ear mostly, so the album will basically be on repeat when my uni exams are over. I'll also record the lines on my phone or something so that I can listen to them as I'm moving around, travelling and doing things as well, I find it's the best way for me to learn.

"The preparation for a show like this starts well in advance, what people don't see is the incredible amount of hard work that goes into these shows backstage, everyone is already working so hard behind the scenes way before our rehearsal period has even started. Our production team in Rocky is first class, and one of the many reasons I wanted to come back to be in this show.

"I just love everything about the performing industry. I actually don't think I have words to explain the adrenaline and pride you feel when everything comes together at the end and you get to put it on for an actual audience. There is nothing that has ever made me happier in the world.”

Wicked was created by Academy Award-winning American lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz whose credits include Godspell and Pippin. The story is set long before Dorothy dropped in to the land of Oz, when two girls met.

One, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. The other is beautiful, ambitious and very popular.

Wicked tells the enthralling story of two unlikely friends and how they became the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
