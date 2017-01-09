32°
Outraged CQ motorist warns of dramatic fuel price hike

Amber Hooker
Frazer Pearce
and | 9th Jan 2017 3:16 PM
Caltex fuel price.
Caltex fuel price. Allan Reinikka

AN outraged Rockhampton motorist is warning other drivers to check fuel prices before filling up after he paid $1.46 a litre for ULP today.

The RockyView resident said he was caught out when he went to pay at the Caltex on Yaamba Rd this afternoon.

He said he had no idea prices had jumped "20 cents a litre" overnight and questioned staff about the sudden change.

"They said (head office) had directed them to put the price up this morning," he said.

Prices at other fuel station providers around Rockhampton were still around the $1.28 a litre mark, however others had crept up to between 129.7-134.6 a litre.

The motorist said he didn't want other people to be caught out by the Caltex increase like he did.

"I always fill up there and as it's routine I didn't look," he said..

According to the RACQ Fair Fuel Price, unleaded petrol at each of the Caltex service stations across Rockhampton and in Gracemere costs more than 139.7 cents per litre this afternoon.

But these prices are on par with the Puma stations in Koongal, Park Avenue, Berserker and the Puma Coach station, as well as the south Rockhampton BP and the Dingo Roadhouse on the Capricorn Hwy.

According to the same site, the cheapest places to fuel up this afternoon are the Puma Rockhampton Depot in Kawana, Choice Wandal, Choice Red Bull on Gladstone Rd and the BP Gracemere Service Centre all priced between 124.7-129.6 cents per litre for ULP.

All prices have been updated at various times since 1.30pm.

The Caltex service station in Blackwater also appears to have the highest-priced ULP in town at more than 139.7 cents per litre, as well as the station in Emerald on the Capricorn Hwy.

However, ULP at the Caltex/Woolworths on Hospital Rd, Emerald is priced between 124.7-129.6 cents per litre.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) advise a petrol price cycle is a movement in retail price from a low point to a high point to a subsequent low point, with prices steadily decreasing before a sharp increase.

The ACCC state petrol cycles are the result of deliberate pricing policies of petrol retailers, and are not directly related to changes in wholesale costs.

