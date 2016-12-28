Over 300 speeding tickets for Capricornia

Officer in charge of the Rockhampton Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater

MOTORISTS travelling through Capricornia this festive season appear to have a lead foot.

Officer in charge of the Rockhampton Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater said since the Christmas Road Safety Campaign - Festive Break started on Friday, there had been over 300 infringement notices issued for speeding in the region.

He said there were over 400 infringement notices issued in total by Tuesday night.

On top of that, there have been over 4000 RBTs (Random Breath Test) conduct with nine drink drivers detected.

Snr Sgt Findlater said there were also four drivers who returned positive drug test results.

Yesterday, Queensland's road toll for the Festive Break phase has risen to two following the tragic death of a nine-year-old boy involved in a traffic crash at Springwood on Christmas Day.

In the Capricornia region, Snr Sgt Findlater said there had been 14 crashes in that period with six of those resulting in injuries.

Across the stated, there were another 60 drink and suspected drug drivers intercepted by police on day five of the Festive Break, including a woman allegedly almost seven times the legal alcohol limit.

The 56-year-old Mount Gravatt woman was charged after allegedly returning a Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.346 per cent, the highest reading across the state in the past five days.

Police conducted more than 9,500 RBTs (Random Breath Tests) throughout the day with 36 drivers charged with drink driving.

Officers also conducted 182 RDTs (Roadside Drug Tests) with 24 drivers returning a positive test.

More than 3,000 speeding fines were issued across Queensland with the highest reading a motorist allegedly travelling at 171km/h in a 110km/h zone on the M1 at Gaven.

The Festive Break phase of the campaign will continue until 11.59pm January 3, 2017.