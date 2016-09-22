Overheated food causes fire in unit

Fire units en route to block of units in Yeppoon where it is reported there is at least one unit on fire.

7.45AM: A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman has confirmed the microwave fire occurred in Mackay, not Yeppoon.

6.55am: A FIRE in a unit on the Capricorn Coast was caused by overheated food.

Reports indicate Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have attended a unit in Oak Street, Yeppoon, where it was reported there was a fire this morning.

It is believed the fire was caused by overheated food in a microwave, but not flames were visible when QFES arrived.

6.49am: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a structure fire in a block of units.

Reports indicate the fire is in Oak St, Yeppoon.

