Owners bring out own flavour

A CHANGE: Jesse, Sarah and Andrew James own Sandy's Cafe but have changed the name to The Jam Factory Yeppoon.

IT'S BEEN known as Sandy's Cafe since the early 70s and has always been a stand out in Yeppoon's main street.

But for the James family, who have owned the local business for the last three years, it was time to give the cafe a facelift, adding their own modern style to the traditional cafe they've grown to love.

And it's not just the paint and the tables and chairs getting an update, the name of the cafe, run by husband and wife team Andrew and Sarah James and their daughter Jesse, has also changed from Sandy's Cafe to The Jam Factory Yeppoon.

Andrew, a chef for the last 32 years, said they wanted to add their own flavour to the business.

"It's been Sandy's Cafe for as long as people can remember and I don't think people realise we've been the owners for three years now,” he said.

"We've kind of changed the concept a little bit by bringing it up to date, not just by refurbishing it but also by what we offer. Our focus is to bring healthy, clean cooked food to the area.”

The change in name came from a family hobby of jam making which the James family has done for the last 20 years.

"We wanted to make it more our own and add bits and pieces that reflected on us,” Sarah said.

"We've been making home-made jams for many years; we used to take them to the local markets actually, so we thought the new name suited us really nicely.

"We haven't put new signage up yet as we're waiting for the roof to be replaced but after that's done you'll see The Jam Factory Yeppoon sign.

"We've refurbished the inside and added the blue tiled feature wall at the back and the big blackboard that we display our menu on and some new lights.

"Everyone seems to love it; the feedback has been great.”

Jesse said another big focus of The Jam Factory Yeppoon was the way it supported other local businesses.

"We've always been big supporters of other local businesses as we have a fruit farm as well and we only use local produce from the Yeppoon area,” she said.

"We used local businesses for the renovations too.

"We didn't want it to be a place where you come and get a hamburger and a milkshake, we wanted to offer different types of healthy foods you might not find in your traditional cafes, like your fresh salads and sushi.

"The dream is to open at night time too and serve alcohol, but that's in the near future.”