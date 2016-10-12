P-plater fined after crash

A P-PLATER has landed herself in court after leaving the scene of a crash.

Sophie Jane Boldeman, 18, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after she drove away from rear-ending a car in September.

The court heard Boldeman was pulling out of a car park onto East St and was focusing on the person who let her in.

She hit the car in front and when they pulled over to the side, she panicked and drove away.

The complainant went to the police immediately to report the incident.

Boldeman was fined $300 for failing to drive with due care and $350 for leaving the scene.