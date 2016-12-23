Pain gone, game on for Marco

REDEMPTION: Capras player Marco De La Pena is sets his sights on banishing his injury run in the 2017 rugby league season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It took just one sound and the career of Capras' winger Marco De La Pena flashed before his eyes.

It wasn't a horror tackle gone wrong a la Alex McKinnon or a tragic fall like Jharal Yow Yeh, it was a simple landing.

With the pop came a feeling he knew all too well. It was his second ACL injury in two seasons.

"I can't even begin to describe how I felt... I knew straight away what it was. I remember the pop,” De La Pena told The Morning Bulletin.

"My whole career went through my head. I have had a lot of doubts, and I did really considering going home in April.

"It was devastating.”

The injury ward is a depressing place for a footballer. Some players never quite recover.

In a testament to his mental fortitude, he plugged away to make a full recovery.

"It was a pretty massive set-back. When I did it in 2014 I thought, 'just keep my head down and get better' and then I did it again,” the 40-game Capra said as he let out a laugh.

"I did my right knee first and left second, so I have two good knees now I am hoping.

"I have had a lot of help from Shaun Housman, my strength and conditioning coach, he has helped me for months and months.

"The fact it happened at the start of the year is comforting. I didn't have to miss the start of this one... in that sense I was glad.”

The flyer has been at the Capras for three and a half years, yet an injury free run eludes him.

Initially, that is his main goal but not in the position you'd expect.

"I actually want to play backrow. I want to be more involved. I have never felt better in my life, training really well and keeping up with the boys,” the now 100kg weapon explained.

"Just getting a full season under my belt is my main goal and help the boys play finals.”

He was 91kgs finishing off back line moves but now, with a bulkier frame, wants to "hurt people”.

"A lot of hard work goes into the move, tackling technique, one on one especially on that edge. You have to make the right decision and just get in there with grunt.

"Guy Williams has always been a leader at this club and a backrower to aspire to.

"Pre-season has been very tough. Kim Williams is not just a coach, he is a mate you want to do proud.

"We all have so much respect for him.”