Paint oils like Rembrandt

VISUAL artists of all ages and levels of experience in Yeppoon will have the chance to fine-tune their oil painting skills in a series of workshops.

The workshops will be run by award-winning artist and CQUniversity teacher Patrick Connor next month.

"We plan on offering a series of visual art sampler sessions in Yeppoon and they can either be attended individually or together as a series over five consecutive weeks,” he said.

"Together the sessions will develop a very sound snapshot of how to plan and complete an oil painting using traditional techniques as used by masters like Rembrandt and Rubens.

"It is sometimes referred to as the Flemish method and by others as the Imprimatura method. It provides a strong, strategic approach to painting in layers and greatly assists in managing some of the common difficulties people have when painting in traditional oils.

"The methods discussed will provide a very strong background for more contemporary approaches to painting, whether that be with acrylics or mixed media. Painting processes are very plastic, which means they are both highly adaptable but also very challenging if you do not have a strong process.”

Mr Connor, who was the winner of the 2012 Bayton Award, said the workshops are part of CQUniversity's commitment to the arts on the Capricorn Coast.

Mr Connor has been a visual arts teacher at CQ TAFE/CQUniversity for 19 years.

The first workshop is scheduled to begin on October 12 and costs $45 per session. For more information or to enrol phone CQUni on 132786.