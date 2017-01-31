Premier's forum covers Shoalwater, Rookwood, GKI and breasts

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addresses a crowd of hundreds at a public forum, held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

UPDATE: KICKED off by outspoken businessman Dominic Doblo, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's community forum covered everything from Shoalwater Bay to an abstract reference to breast feeding.

The Q & A session received 400 RSVPs, packing out the Rockhampton Leagues Club with people eager to air their grievances and have their questions answered.

While Shoalwater Bay was tipped to be the big topic of conversation, the Australian Defence Force's land acquisition plan only came to the fore once - by Ms Palaszczuk herself.

"We are standing up to Turnbull in relation to that issue,"

"Bill has been at the forefront making sure that I know everything that is happening here and how people are feeling.

"If anyone needs counselling or to talk to anyone we are here to talk as well.

Can I just also mention, I have also asked Turnbull to come here to hear the concerns of the people on this particular issue.

"Why shouldn't he come out of Canberra and hear the issues.... We have got to get out to regional Australia."

It wouldn't be a town meeting without mention of the Rookwood Weir, which uncovered Rockhampton Member Bill Byrne's fandom for "water storage" and "dams in general".

Mr Byrne said the Weir, which has been a key political tool for the LNP, would have Labor support if the business case "stood up".

In a slip of the tongue, Ms Palaszczuk gave away her party's planned financial contribution to the Rockhampton Hospital car park; $28 million.

Following a pre-election promise, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was pushing for the state to match the LNP's $7 million contribution.

Hands flung into the air when the Premier asked if anyone had experienced problems parking.

"Expressions of Interest have closed," she said.

"We are putting a bit of money into that because we know how important it is.

"You don't want to be walking around long distances to visit loved ones.

"I know the Deputy Premier and the Treasurer and myself have been talking about this constantly. "We want to see construction start as soon as possible. Watch this space."

Opening up the floor to Larry Coleman's concerns the Fitzroy River feeds into the region's water supply, Bill Byrne said he had a "vested interest" in the matter, but denied Mr Coleman's claims the water was not safe to drink.

He mentioned his eight-week-old grandchild, who also consumed the town's water supply through his daughter's breastfeeding.

He said it was "mischievous and wrong" to suggest the water was unfit to drink, but Ms Palaszczuk said she would look into the issue.

"You tell me exact location, I will authorise immediately for someone to go out and test the areas you have raised this evening," she said.

A representative of the Great Keppel Island Alliance Group directly asked whether the Premier was aware of any negotiations between Tower Holdings and Chinese investors.

The Premier denied any knowledge

"I am not aware of any relationships with a Chinese company," she said.

"There have been no discusssions with me or my office... I will speak with the Tourism Minister and Minister for State Development Directly."

Ms Palaszczuk closed the forum with praise for a dinner with nine special community leaders chosen specifically by The Morning Bulletin.

The Premier and Labor representatives invited attendees to stick around after the meeting to discuss concerns privately.

