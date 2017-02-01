Palaszczuk says PM needs to own up to 'appalling' treatment

Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk at the rally opposing the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training area at the Lakes Creek Hotel in Rockhampton.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on the Prime Minister to own up to his 'appalling' treatment of Shoalwater-affected landholders, despite his back-down on the issue yesterday.

Mr Turnbull put an end to months of uncertainty when he announced Tuesday morning the Australian Defence Force would not buy any land against the owner's will.

"Any sales will be by willing vendors," Mr Turnbull said.

During her visit to Rockhampton last week, Ms Palaszczuk addressed a 300-strong crowd of protesters stating, "If he (the PM) has the guts he will come here and face you".

Shoalwater Rally: Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk lends her support to opposition to expansion of the Shoalwater Bay training area which she says will cost prime cattle producing country with significant flow on affects which will see local jobs lost.

Today Ms Palaszczuk stands by her word.

"As I told the rally at the Lakes Creek Hotel last week, the Prime Minister needs to meet the graziers and the meat workers," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"He still needs to do it.

"His Government has treated these hard-working Queenslanders appallingly. I was proud to stand with them.

"I want to thank Bill Byrne, Jim Pearce and Brittany Lauga for working with their communities and ensuring their voices were heard. The fight was only going to won through people power."

Yesterday, Ms Lauga celebrated "people power" had prevailed, but called the compulsory acquisition process be "dumped altogether".