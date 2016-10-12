Parents hit back as 'clowns' target schools

PARENTS across the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region are reporting their children returning home from school frightened and in tears as a result of the 'clown craze'.

Dozens of parents have taken to social media forums to voice their frustrations following reports clowns are targeting schools. In some cases, petitions have even been started by supporters of the craze to vote on which local schools the clowns will target.

A post on the 'QLD Clown Purge' Facebook page on Monday stated: 'Comment a school that you want us to come to and after we get 5k likes the school with the most likes will be the one that our clowns go too'.

Various Central Queensland schools were nominated and as a result, clowns reportedly visited a number of local schools, terrifying both primary and high school students.

One Capricorn Coast mother said her child was suffering nightmares due to the craze and other parents shared similar stories.

"My primary school boy is also terrified of these "killer clowns" and had nightmares last night...plenty of kids running around talking about it trying to scare each other,” the mother wrote.

"My daughter rang me at work scared sh**less,” another mother wrote.

"It's going around the primary schools that someone was killed in Yeppoon by one of the clowns, my son was deeply upset and afraid, I had to explain to him for ages that it didn't happen and that none of us are going to be chased and killed by one of these clowns, this is getting out of control,” another concerned mother wrote.

Queensland's Department of Education and Training has taken a strong stance on the 'clown craze' issue, warning students not to engage in any copycat activities such as dressing up as clown.

A Department spokeswoman told southern media the Department was working with police and taking all information very seriously.

"The safety and wellbeing of students and staff is our highest priority and the department condemns any intimidating or anti-social behaviour which impacts on our schools, which are among the safest places in the community,” the spokeswoman said.

"Our principals will be taking a tough stance against any student found to be associated with these activities and will impose disciplinary consequences in line with their school's Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students.”

Halloween events across the country are also being affected by the clown craze with the organisers of some events banning clown costumes, particularly at family orientated events.