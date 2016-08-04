Parking fine spurs Rockhampton Hospital parking plan

PARKING WOES: Rockhampton Region councillor Neil Fisher has a plan to address capacity issues before and during the construction of the Rockhampton Hospital multi-storey car park.

A LADY'S 'distress' over a Rockhampton Hospital parking fine has inspired a proposed plan to deal with the site's ongoing capacity issues.

Construction of a multi-storey car park at the hospital's existing site was listed for closed session in the Rockhampton Regional Council's Infrastructure Committee meeting yesterday.

But councillor Neil Fisher could not help but bring up the subject as urgent business, and again in the Planning and Regulatory Committee meeting.

Cr Fisher explained the woman had parked within the yellow lines before Christmas, though they were "hard to see", and he anticipated she was not alone in her parking woes.

"The road marking was so poor, even though she was given the ticket it wasn't clear," he said, before he explained council had since dealt with the matter.

"We will see a lot of parking push out to surrounding areas."

Tenders close on January 31 for the four-storey, 557-bay facility with shovels expected in the ground by mid-year. Read more here.

Hospital Carpark announcement: Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne and Rockhamtpon Health Board Chair Paul Bell announce the preliminary concept drawings for the proposed hospital carpark.

Cr Fisher called on his fellow committee members to act on three points to deal with the current and intermittent issues likely to arise during construction.

He suggested council should inspect short-term parking options.

Secondly, he called for an inspection of all markings and signage in and around the area.

Thirdly, he urged council to create a map of "safe parking locations" during construction for the public.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said she and councillor Tony Williams expected to meet with the Central Queensland Health and Hospital Services board soon to discuss the major development.

Mayor Margaret Strelow backed Cr Fisher on his suggestions, but noted their validity depended on how long construction would take.