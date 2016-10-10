Partnership to keep choices open for rural women

RGGS year 10 student Kailee Butcher is working towards a career in science and hopes the QMEA partnership with the school will help her achieve that.

KAILEE Butcher needs no convincing her future career lies with science.

The passionate Year 10 Rockhampton Girls Grammar School student has always enjoyed the subject and already has her sights on studying either astrophysics, quantum physics or cosmology.

While she has always seen it as a field she will one day enter, it's not the same for many of her classmates who see science as something too complicated for them and not in their direct career path.

But a new partnership between Girls Grammar and the Queensland Mining and Energy Academy (QMEA) will give Kailee and fellow students a chance to put theory into practice in resources and science sectors.

The first all-girls school to join QMEA, its hoped the partnership will help the resources sector reach a goal of 20% female employment by 2020.

QMEA director Katrina-Lee Jones said the sector had grown from 6% to 12% female employment in 11 years, but higher goals were always in sight.

"Our industry is saying they need more women taking up STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematical) subjects and STEM careers and would like to see a much higher proportion of women across the professions, particularly in the engineering and environmental side of things,” she said.

Ms Jones said the resources sector covered more professions than many would imagine, something students will be shown through the program which brings practical examples into the classroom.

The program runs through all high school grades and also offers teachers professional development to work industry context into the curriculum.

Girls Grammar principal Christine Hills said the program would help students hone their understanding of what the resources and science sectors were about.

Many students from western Queensland will already have knowledge of the industry, having grown up in communities with mining at their heart.

Ms Hills said it was important for girls to know they could build a successful career in regional and rural areas, rather than feeling forced to move to a metropolitan area.

"If we have to keep making our rural women leave to go to the city to get a career that does not help regional Queensland,” she said.