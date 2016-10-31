Passing motorists aid driver whose car caught on fire

7pm: A QUEENSLAND Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters were called to a car fire this afternoon.

The spokeswoman confirmed a fire crew attended a car fire on Dean St.

She said the fire was extinguish by passing motorists before the QFES crew arrived.

5.45pm: FIREFIGHTERS are en route to a car fire in North Rockhampton.

Reports indicate the fire is on the corner of Kerrigan and Dean Streets.

It is believed there were people with extinguishes at the scene, trying to extinguish the fire under the bonnet.