Passion for tennis still burns bright

TENNIS: Pam Curtain loves a game of tennis and at 85 years of age she just keeps on playing.

Pam took up the game in 1952 and was a regular player on the old dirt courts near St Joseph's Cathedral and met her husband Ted whilst playing there.

Pam confesses to being a bit of a runner at school but not really the sporty type. Others who have played against her during the years know that she has a highly competitive streak and would "run through a brick wall” to get a shot back.

No wonder her favourite tennis players are Lleyton Hewitt and Steffi Graf, two of the most dogged competitors who have ever played the game.

Pam started her working life at Penny's store, a forerunner to Coles, in 1946 as shop assistant in the day "when you had to know the exact price of every item in the shop”.

Playing social tennis with her friend Mary Blow first at Victoria Park, Pam joined the Athelstane Tennis Club in 1985 and last year was made a life member.

She enjoys the easy going nature of the tennis, the good friends and the regular exercise that a game of tennis provides. Athelstane members know that Pam is unlikely to miss many serves and her backhand is still her strongest shot.

It's always a bit a shock for the younger players to see Pam sprint forward and then whip a nice backhand across the court for a winner.

Pam is one of a group of ladies who provide a cup of tea and a fine spread of cakes and biscuits each week for the late afternoon break from tennis.

This is a nice tradition at Athelstane that was started when the men used to roll, sweep and prepare the dirt courts for play and the ladies made the tea.

Now with four synthetic grass courts, the men have an easier time but the ladies continue to prepare the afternoon tea, a tradition that Pam is more than happy to continue and the members of Athelstane are very thankful for.