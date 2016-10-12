Patchwork ladies get stitching for cancer

Cancer Council's Girls' Night In campaign encourages locals to get their friends together for a night in of fundraising to give hope to the one in six women diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime.

PATCHWORK Paradise store owner Margaret Olive is making a difference in the fight against women's cancers by hosting a Girls' Night In next month.

Cancer Council's Girls' Night In campaign encourages locals to get their friends together for a night in of fundraising to give hope to the one in six women diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime.

Ms Olive said she was looking forward to her annual Girls' Night In at Patchwork Paradise (128 Williams St, Rockhampton), held on November 5 from 6pm.

"This year we will have more than 40 ladies attend the sold-out event to help raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland,” Ms Olive said.

"It's always a great night with multi-draw raffles, games, food and good company.

"We've all been touched by cancer in some way and we've recently lost one of our staff members to cancer so this is a cause close to our hearts.

"We really enjoy supporting local charities and this is a fun way to do so.”

Ms Olive said most of the ladies who planned to attend were customers of the store.

"Not only are we raising money for charity but giving our customers the chance to connect with each other and share their enjoyment for patchwork,” she said.

"We'd encourage others to get involved and support the cause by hosting their own event.”

Cancer Council Girls' Night In aims to raise $1.4 million through 3000 hosts in Queensland in 2016.

All funds raised will be invested in vital cancer research.

For more information or to register, visit girlsnightin.com.au or call 1300656 585.