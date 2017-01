8PM: ONE patient was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital tonight following a rollover on Nicholson Rd, Alton Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were transported as a precaution with no significant injuries.

6.55PM: AMBULANCE officers are en route to reports of a vehicle rollover on Nicholson Rd, Alton Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they believe the patient is out of the vehicle, with no obvious injuries.