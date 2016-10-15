Patient transported following North Rocky race track crash

UPDATE 5.30PM: ONE patient is being trasported to the Rockhampton Hospital following a crash at the Rufasguts Dirt Racing track this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman was not able to confirm the patients details or injuries.

The initial report of a vehicle accident came through about 3.40pm.

Tough as Guts is located at 1987 Raspberry Creek Rd, Kunwarara about 15km past the Yaamba Hotel.

The Rufasguts Dirt Racing Facebook shows the club were holding an event today.

No further information is available at this time.

