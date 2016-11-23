Pauline Hanson reveals plans for CQ

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson makes her maiden speech in the Senate in Canberra, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

PAULINE Hanson has her eyes on One Nation taking seats in Central Queensland.

A spokesman from the Senator's office said the One Nation leader would be meeting with potential candidates to run in the next State election in Keppel and Rockhampton seats.

He said these people had shown interest during Ms Hanson's visits to the region.

The news comes on the back of LNP Senator George Brandis' comments that he thought the LNP party in Queensland was "very, very mediocre” and that he believes One Nation will win seats in the next election.

"...the thing that is alarming everyone is, as you would expect, the sudden spike in One Nation which is now at about 16%,” he said.

"One Nation ... their strength is in heartland National Party seats and heartland Labor Party seats...”

His comments were made to LNP powerbroker Michael Kroger at an LNP function.

These comments come after One Nation received 15.49% of the Senate first-preference vote in Capricornia during the last Federal Election.

A snapshot of polling booths in the Keppel area from the Senate election revealed One Nation pulled 20.93% of the vote at the Mirani State School, 19.66% at Cawarral, 20.29% at Keppel Sands, 14.25% at Farnborough, 16.85% at Emu Park and averaged about 15% between three polling centres in Yeppoon.

The One Nation spokesman said Rockhampton had always been an area where Ms Hanson had a great reception.

He said they had been following the issue of jobs in the region, supporting the Adani project while raising their concerns about the project's possible impact on the water table and farmers.

The spokesman said One Nation had also thrown its support behind the Great Keppel Island redevelopment project, which the party believes needs to "get up and going”.

He said the party was also aware of the need for a third bridge in the Beef Capital and water storage infrastructure.

"Rockhampton has got so much potential,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said Mr Byrne won't be commenting until a One Nation candidate for the Rockhampton seat is announced.