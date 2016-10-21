Paving the way for future success

WOMEN are fundamental to the success of our local economy and I welcome every opportunity to promote, encourage and support their entrepreneurial efforts.

Women help to chisel away at the gender inequality that still exists in Queensland, where the gender pay gap is unacceptably high at 18 per cent.

Women are vastly under-represented in leadership positions, particularly on management boards, despite being more likely to attain tertiary qualifications. Women who are pregnant or mothers can be an asset to a business. Pregnant women and working mothers can be creative and very efficient employees.

A solicitor friend of mine tells me that since she has had a baby, at work she is far more productive: she gets stuck in and gets the job done in less time. Another working mother friend of mine enjoys going to work because it keeps her active, she is passionate about her work and she enjoys a challenge.

Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding can be determined and focused. Many are hard workers because they want the best for their family and home. Working women also have a positive influence on their daughters. A major study by Harvard University shows that daughters of working mothers enjoy better careers, higher pay and more equal relationships than those raised by stay-at-home mothers.

Women can help your business understand how to appeal to female customers which is important consider research shows women control or influence 72% of household spending nation-wide.

Businesses and organisations which embrace diversity and inclusivity in their workplaces are more likely to attract and retain the kinds of customers, employees and business partners that constitute our rapidly changing world.

No society can achieve its full economic potential without the full engagement of women - in political life, community life and the business world. If you don't embrace diversity and inclusivity in your workplace, you're going to be left behind in our growing global economy.

Yours sincerely

Brittany Lauga MP

Member for Keppel