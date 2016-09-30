Pawsome fun at dog trails

ROCKHAMPTON Dog Obedience Club's last trials for the year were held in September, with local competitors as well as those from as far away as Cairns and Brisbane over both days.

The courses combined with the heat turned out to be more challenging than usual, with less dogs (and their handlers) passing than usual.

Those who braved the heat included some rescue dogs, border collies, standard poodles, a 3-legged kelpie, Rhodesian ridge backs, a couple of corgis and others.

For those who haven't experienced dog sports, the point of an obedience trial is to test the willingness of a dog to work with a handler and display good manners, starting with novice level exercises (on lead) through 5 levels to the highest level.

Exercises include walking on leash at the owners side (or walking off leash at higher levels), standing to be touched by a stranger, coming when called, fetching objects, finding a dropped object, going away from the handler to a set point when directed, and staying still with distractions.

An agility trial is a handler directing their dog around a set of different obstacles within a set time to assess their ability to work as a team.

The obstacles consist of jumps, a 1.8metre high a-frame, a 1.2metre high dog walk, a see-saw, weave poles and a broad jump.

The angles and challenges get progressively harder through the levels from novice to masters, with the height of the jump being set no more than 10% of the height of the dogs so the little dogs can join in too!

All dogs can train and compete in obedience and agility, from rescues to pure-breds.

Training at the club (for competitors and general public) will continue on Tuesday nights until the end of November, and re-commence in February.