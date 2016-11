A CRASH in Berserker has left a pedestrian critically injured this morning.

Police say around 1:40am a woman has been struck by a vehicle on Charles Street.

The impact caused severe head injuries and she was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, including the passengers of a taxi who were transported to a nearby address around the time of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.