The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service in the air.

UPDATE 10.40AM: Authorities have confirmed an elderly male is trapped between the car and his home.

QAS are now on scene.

EMERGENCY service crews are responding to a person who is trapped between a car and a house in Canoona.

The call came in at 9.50am.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Police are on their way to the Atkinson Rd property.

The rescue chopper has been tasked out to also assist.