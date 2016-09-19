Petros Khalesirad will reappear before court on stalking charge

PETROS Kahlesirad's lawyer Kris Jahnke appeared before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court via phone link this morning on behalf of the businessman, who is charged with unlawfully stalking Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

Mr Jahnke appeared on his behalf for a bail variation application which has been adjourned to September 23.

Mr Jahnke said he expected the hearing to be between 20 to 30 minutes.

Magistrate O'Driscoll said Mr Kahlesirad would be required to appear at the hearing.

Mr Khalesirad was charged with the alleged stalking offence late last month, and was remanded in custody for a period of time before he was released on bail with strict contact conditions.

Petros Khalesirad works in the IT industry, having run several businesses in Rockhampton, and is a former winner of the Young Queenslander of the Year award in 1999.

He is also currently studying law at CQUniversity.