Pettett brings home Australian under-21 title gold

TABLE TENNIS: Some of Rockhampton's table tennis players continue to keep the city's club in the limelight at tournaments, both within and outside the state.

Matthew Pettett and his state youth squad team-mates created a great team effort at the Australian National Championships that was staged at the impressive Seagulls Sports Centre, Tweed Heads culminating last Saturday.

In this national event that was staged over four days Pettett joined Townsville's Olav Dahl and Fred Yu and Mateo Dvorani, who both hail from clubs in the south-east, did their state proud to win the Australian Under-21 team championship for 2016.

The carnival consisted of team and individual events across both the youth and open sections and the young quartet managed to withstand the pressures thrown at them by the usually very strong sides provided by both Victoria and New South Wales to return with the only gold medal won by the Queensland contingent.

Over the long weekend the city was strongly represented at the Mackay open titles and they returned with impressive performances to talk about and some of the prizes on offer.

Youngsters Matthew Steffen and Emily Stewart did well in the junior events with Steffen picking up gold medals in both the under-15 and under-13 boys singles sections as well as one of the lower grade singles events. Stewart is a recent starter at open tournaments and she continued to demonstrate a positive future when she took out the Under-15 girls singles and was runner-up in the corresponding event in the under-18 division.

Ann-Louise Stewart continues with her preparation for the national veteran's carnival in a few weeks at Sydney with a good win in the over-50 women's singles and the runner-up trophy in the over-40 section after narrowly failing to withstand to reliable game of former Mackay ace Bernadette Mitchell, who now resides at the Sunshine Coast. Stewart combined with club-mates Jeff Green to win the doubles in third grade and Patricia Green to collect the runner-up trophy in the women's open doubles.

Jeff Green again showed what a reliable player he is at tournaments when he turned in some solid efforts in the various veteran events he played and by winning the third grade singles, over Ann-Louise Stewart. Patricia Green qualified for a good win in the fourth grade singles and won the consolation singles in open grade.

Wayne Howkins travelled north with fitness on his side assisted by some rigorous training sessions at the Leichhardt Park table tennis centre and he turned in some gallant efforts in veteran, open and graded events. He was awarded the silver medal in the singles event in second grade.

Apart from local players focusing on new fixture seasons that hit-off over the next week the next big-deal is the annual clash against the Bundaberg club for the Cree Shield that is being held in the Rum-City on Saturday 05 November.